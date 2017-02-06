Ex-leader of Turks and Caicos wounded in armed robbery

Police in the Turks and Caicos islands say a former leader of the British island territory has been shot and wounded during an apparent robbery.

Police information officer Kevin Clarke said former Premier Galmo Williams was shot in the leg. Constable Clarke says Williams was walking along the Grace Bay tourism strip late Sunday night when he was approached by three masked men who demanded his wallet.

The 57-year-old businessman told police he turned over his wallet before one of the men shot him. Clarke said Monday that authorities had not yet determined if it was a random incident in an area not known for violent crime.