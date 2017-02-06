Former Catalan leader stands trial for vote on independence

BARCELONA, Spain — Thousands have taken to the streets of Barcelona Monday to accompany three Catalan politicians, including a former regional president, as they walked to a court where they face charges for disobeying a constitutional order two years ago banning a vote on the region's independence.

Former Catalan leader Artur Mas faces a 10-year ban from holding public office for allowing the November 2014 vote in which 80 per cent of the 2.3 million who cast a ballot said they would support an independent state for Catalonia. The mock referendum had been deemed illegal by Spain's constitutional Court five days earlier.