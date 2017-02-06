Former Catalan leader stands trial for vote on independence
BARCELONA, Spain — Thousands have taken to the streets of Barcelona Monday to accompany three Catalan politicians, including a former regional president, as they walked to a court where they face charges for disobeying a
Former Catalan leader Artur Mas faces a 10-year ban from holding public office for allowing the November 2014 vote in which 80
The three defendants arrived for Monday's hearing at Catalonia's High Court accompanied by current leaders and other elected officials, as thousands of sympathizers carrying independence flags cheered. A big banner read "Love Democracy" in English.