House passes bill updating email privacy protections

WASHINGTON — The House has approved legislation updating privacy protections for emails maintained by third-party service providers such as Google and Yahoo.

The legislation requires the government to obtain a warrant from a court before requiring providers to disclose the content of emails, regardless of how long they have been in storage. Currently, a warrant is not required for communications stored beyond 180 days.

Supporters such as Rep. Tom Graves, R-Iowa, note that the last time email privacy laws were updated, Ronald Reagan was president and the Chicago Bears were Super Bowl champions.