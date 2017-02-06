IMF: Greece's debts are still unsustainable despite progress
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund says Greece, which has been struggling for years with high debts and painful rates of unemployment, is making progress toward reducing its massive budget problems and restoring economic growth.
But the IMF says the country's debts remain "unsustainable" over the long term.
The IMF predicts Greece's economy will reach long-run growth of just under 1
Since the financial crisis left it buried in debt, Greece has made painful budget cuts that caused a deep recession. Unemployment is 23