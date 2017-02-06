Liberia leader bars official travel abroad for 60 days

MONROVIA, Liberia — Liberia's president has ordered a 60-day moratorium on official overseas travel to curb the depletion of foreign currency reserves.

A weekend statement from Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's office said exceptions to the restriction can only be granted by the president herself following a one-on-one meeting.

The West African nation's economy has been hit hard by the Ebola epidemic and price slumps for export commodities iron ore and rubber.

Business owners organized a three-day shutdown last week to protest the situation. Their grievances included the persistent fluctuation of the value of the Liberian dollar.