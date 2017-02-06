Magnitude 5.3 quake jolts Turkey, causes minor damage

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkey's seismology centre says a 5.3-magnitude earthquake, centred beneath the Aegean sea, shook the Turkish coast. The state-run news agency said the quake damaged a number of houses in five villages and at least four people were injured.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Ayvacik, in Turkey's northwestern Canakkale province at 6:51 (0351 GMT) on Monday, according to the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory's seismology centre . It was followed by a magnitude 4.9 aftershock.

The state-run Anadolu Agency said some homes in the villages of Tasagil, Tuzla, Yukari, Cam and Gulpinar, near Ayvacik, were damaged or demolished. At least four people were hurt.