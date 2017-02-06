Markets Right Now: US stocks edge lower in early trading

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and materials companies.

Banks and other financial companies were down Monday as bond yields fell, which forces interest rates lower on loans. Zions Bancorporation dropped 1.3 per cent .

In earnings news, Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid and Sharpie products, fell 4 per cent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts' estimates.

Hasbro soared 15 per cent after its results came in way ahead of forecasts.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,292.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 25 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 20,046. The Nasdaq fell 13 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 5,653.