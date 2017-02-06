Mississippi man has 130-pound tumour removed in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A Mississippi man who was told he was simply fat has had a 130-pound
Roger Logan of Gulfport had the surgery on Jan. 31. He's staying at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital for another week or so.
His surgeon says the
Logan tells KERO-TV that at first, doctors told him he was just fat. Later, he was told surgery was too risky.
Logan tells the Bakersfield Californian that his found a specialist to remove it.
Now, he's looking forward to resuming his life — out of the armchair.