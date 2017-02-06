New Chinese missile makes latest appearance in drills
A
A
Share via Email
BEIJING — A highly accurate medium-range Chinese missile capable of threatening U.S. and Japanese bases in Asia has made its latest appearance at recent Rocket Force drills.
The mobile launch vehicles DF-16 featured in a video posted last week on the
First displayed at a military parade in 2015, the missile is believed to have a range of 1,000
The two-stage DF-16 replaces the older DF-11, with a final stage that can adjust its direction to strike moving targets and evade