Outdoor Retailer show to consider moving out of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The lucrative Outdoor Retailer show is again considering moving from Salt Lake City.

Show organizers announced Monday they will request proposals from other cities to host three shows a year starting in November 2018. They are committed to do more three more shows in Utah.

The organization has hosted two shows a year in Utah every year since 1996, except for 2002 during the Winter Olympics. The shows bring Utah an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending.

In 2015, show organizers considered Las Vegas, Chicago and other cities before signing a new two-year contract to stay in Utah.