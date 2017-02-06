News / World

Peru opens corruption probe into ex-President Toledo

FILE - In this March 17, 2011 file photo, Peru's former President Alejandro Toledo campaigns for reelection at the Santa Anita wholesale market in Lima, Peru. Peruvian authorities said they searched Toledo's house on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in a case involving alleged bribes from a construction firm under investigation in a major corruption probe in Brazil. Toledo currently is in Paris and denied the charges by telephone to Peruvian media. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)

LIMA, Peru — Prosecutors in Peru are opening a formal investigation into suspicions that former President Alejandro Toledo took bribes from a Brazilian construction firm at the heart of a major corruption scandal shaking politicians across Latin America.

The move comes after police on Saturday searched Toledo's home in Lima. The former president is not in Peru but has denied any wrongdoing.

Authorities are looking into whether some $29 million in bribes paid by the construction firm Odebrecht ended up in Toledo's hands.

Odebrecht acknowledged in a plea agreement with the U.S. Justice Department that it gave some $800 million in bribes to win business in 12 countries, including to officials in Peru during Toledo's administration. Toledo became president in 2001 after leading protests that toppled strongman Alberto Fujimori.

