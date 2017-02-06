Peru opens corruption probe into ex-President Toledo

LIMA, Peru — Prosecutors in Peru are opening a formal investigation into suspicions that former President Alejandro Toledo took bribes from a Brazilian construction firm at the heart of a major corruption scandal shaking politicians across Latin America.

The move comes after police on Saturday searched Toledo's home in Lima. The former president is not in Peru but has denied any wrongdoing.

Authorities are looking into whether some $29 million in bribes paid by the construction firm Odebrecht ended up in Toledo's hands.