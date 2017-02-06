Strong 5.6 magnitude earthquake rattles parts of Colombia
BOGOTA — A shallow, 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled residents of Colombia's largest city on Monday, leading office workers to evacuate buildings and forcing the city's airport to temporarily close.
The earthquake struck shortly after 8 a.m. local time and was
There are no immediate reports of damage.
It was the biggest earthquake to hit Colombia since a 5.9-magnitude tremor last September.
Local media reported that Bogota's airport suspended flights to determine whether the runway was damaged.
Colombia is a seismically active country with a large potential for damage owing to its mountainous terrain and location along the Pacific Ocean ring of fire.