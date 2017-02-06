Sudanese president accuses Egypt of supporting opponents

CAIRO — Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is accusing Egyptian intelligence of supporting Sudan's opposition forces, and vowing to take a border dispute between the two neighbours to the United Nations Security Council if negotiations fail.

The remarks came as part of an extensive interview Sunday with the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV network.

Al-Bashir — who came to power in 1989 coup — also accused Iran of trying to spread Shiite Islam in Sudan.