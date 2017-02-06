Supreme Court pick meets with Dems as GOP applies pressure

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is meeting Monday with two Senate Democrats who could be key to his confirmation. Republicans, meanwhile, are escalating their campaign for his confirmation with a series of new ads.

Gorsuch is scheduled to meet with California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Montana Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat running for re-election in a conservative state.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has said Trump's nominee must be able to win support from 60 of the Senate's 100 members. Republicans have a 52-48 majority, so Republicans will need the support of at least eight Democrats.