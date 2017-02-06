Syrian troops, Turkey-backed forces surround IS stronghold

BEIRUT — Syrian state media and an activist group say pro-government forces have advanced toward al-Bab, completing the encirclement of the Islamic State-held town, which had been partially besieged by Turkey-backed opposition forces.

Turkish troops and Syrian opposition fighters have been trying to seize the town for weeks. The Syrian government and the Turkish-backed forces are not co-ordinating their operations.

The Syrian government condemned the incursion when Turkish troops crossed the border in August. But since then Turkey has joined with Russia and Iran to guarantee a cease-fire between the government and Syrian rebels.