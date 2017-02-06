The Latest: About 100,000 remain without power

SEATTLE — The Latest on winter weather in the Northwest (all times local):

12:44 p.m.

About 100,000 customers remained without power following a winter storm that swept through the western Washington.

Puget Sound Energy reported about 86,000 customers without electricity as of Monday afternoon and Seattle City Light listed about 10,000.

More than 100 school districts cancelled classes and dozens of flights were cancelled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after snow and ice blanketed the Puget Sound area. A winter storm watch was in effect through Monday afternoon.

____

7:21 a.m.

After weeks of watching Portland deal with snow and ice, Seattle finally got its dose of winter weather.

The storm has left snow totals of an inch to more than a foot across western Washington, causing widespread school closures Monday. More than 75,000 Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light customers were without power.

The morning commute was expected to be a messy one in Seattle, but road crews worked through the night to get ahead of the storm.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the greater Puget Sound Metro area.

Meanwhile, the Cascade Mountains could see 30 inches of snow through Monday afternoon. People were advised to only travel over Snoqualmie and White passes in an emergency.