The Latest: Tech companies oppose Trump's refugee order

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the lawsuit involving President Donald Trump's executive order restraining immigration (all times local):

3:32 a.m.

Dozens of tech companies, including giants like Apple, Google, and Uber, are siding with Washington state as it fights President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States should stay in place.

The companies filed briefs late Sunday with a federal appellate court saying the Trump executive order hurts their businesses by making it harder to recruit employees. The companies also said the travel ban would prompt businesses to build operations outside the United States.

Washington state is suing Trump, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this weekend denied the administration's request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge's ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide.

3:15 a.m.

The White House says it expects the courts to restore President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, an executive order founded on a claim of national security.

The next opportunity for the president's team to argue in favour of the ban will come in the form of a response to a lawsuit by Washington state and Minnesota contending that Trump's order harms residents and effectively mandates discrimination. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal has ordered the Justice Department to file its briefs by 6 p.m. EST Monday.