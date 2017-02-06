Trump remarks latest evidence of health law repeal slowdown

WASHINGTON — Republicans say they're moving ahead on their effort to void the health care law, even though President Donald Trump says the effort could stretch into next year.

Trump said in an interview aired Sunday with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly that Republicans should have "at least the rudiments" of legislation this year. He said the process could spill into next year.

In a statement Monday, House Speaker Paul Ryan's office said "Republicans are acting with urgency to repeal Obamacare and replace it."

The comments came as congressional Republicans continue trying to deliver on a promise they've been making for years. They have said they will repeal President Barack Obama's 2010 health care overhaul and replace it with an alternative.