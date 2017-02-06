Upstate NY digging out of 5 to 8 feet of lake-effect snow
OSCEOLA, N.Y. — State crews and local public works employees are working to remove 5 to 8 feet of lake-effect snow that has fallen on parts of upstate New York since last week.
Lewis County Fire and Emergency Management Director Bob MacKenzie says Monday that the town of Osceola received between 6 and 8 feet from lake-effect storms that began Wednesday and lasted into Sunday.
He says state transportation department crews are wrapping up nearly non-stop operations that began Saturday as local crews struggled to keep up with the snow.