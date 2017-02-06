WWII bomb to force major evacuation in northern Greek city
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Authorities in Greece's second-largest city are planning to evacuate up to 60,000 residents from their homes so experts can safely dispose of an unexploded World War II bomb.
Deputy regional governor Voula Patoulidou told the Associated Press on Monday that military and police authorities will try to defuse the bomb on the spot.