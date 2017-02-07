2 mortar rounds hit near voting site day before Somalia vote

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Police in Somalia say two mortar rounds fired by suspected extremists have hit near Mogadishu's international airport, close to the venue where Wednesday's presidential election will be held.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says no casualties have been reported.

Separately, residents in a town outside Mogadishu say suspected al-Shabab extremists have launched an attack on an African Union military base there.

Arbacow resident Ahmed Hassan says heavy gunfire and explosions can be heard as African Union forces battle the extremists who apparently are trying to storm the base Tuesday evening. African Union officials are not immediately available for comment.

Wednesday's presidential election is being held in a heavily guarded former air force base in Somalia's capital.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has threatened attacks during the election.