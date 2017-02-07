Afghanistan war getting little notice from Trump White House

WASHINGTON — The Afghanistan war is getting little attention so far from the Trump administration despite the protracted struggle to rein in the Taliban and battle a stubborn Islamic State affiliate there.

America's longest military fight is now in its 16th year. It got only a peripheral mention during President Donald Trump's visit Monday to U.S. Central Command, which oversees the conflicts in the Middle East. And there's little discussion of a revamped policy to beef up the Afghan security forces as they work to make their country secure.