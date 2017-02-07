Australia, China vow to deepen ties on trade

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia and China have pledged to deepen their ties on everything from trade to tourism. The show of unity comes at a delicate time in Australia's relationship with China's chief rival for Pacific power, the United States.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Australia's capital, Canberra, on Tuesday for talks with his Australian counterpart. Wang touted a free trade agreement the two nations signed a year ago as a success, while vowing to take a "firm stand" against protectionism.