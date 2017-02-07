Brazil troops patrol streets in southeast city amid crime

SAO PAULO — More than 1,000 army troops are patrolling the streets of the southeastern Brazilian city of Vitoria amid a crime wave that left at least 70 people dead over two days, authorities said Tuesday.

The killings in the city in Espirito Santo state about 460 miles (740 kilometres ) northeast of Sao Paulo came as patrol cars stopped cruising the streets while the friends and family of military police officers blocked their barracks to demand higher pay for their uniformed loved ones.

The troops were deployed to help halt the growing crime.

Some state services were also affected.

Public buses resumed circulating Tuesday morning. But the president of the local bus transportation workers union Edson Bastos said the vehicles would stop service for the day at 7 p.m.