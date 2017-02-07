Chinese judge labels Trump 'public enemy of the rule of law'

BEIJING — A top Chinese judge has labeled Donald Trump a "public enemy of the rule of law" over his insults directed at a U.S. judge who suspended the president's travel ban.

Supreme People's Court Judge He Fan's blog post came after Trump went on Twitter to denigrate James Robart as a "so-called judge" whose "ridiculous" decision opened the country to potential terror attacks.

In his post, dated Sunday, He wrote that under the U.S. system's separation of powers, a president who is dealt a judicial defeat should bear the loss silently rather than lash out at the judge in question.