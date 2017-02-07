Company accused of scamming 9-11, NFL concussion victims
New York and federal authorities sued a company Tuesday that they say scammed sick
In the lawsuit, the New York Attorney General and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau allege New Jersey-based RD Legal Funding and its founder Roni Dersovitz lured
Authorities said the company contacted the responders and former NFL players when it found out about their settlements, but before the people were actually paid. RD Legal Funding allegedly advertised that it could "cut through red tape" to get victims their money faster, but in fact had no legal ability to do so.
"The alleged actions by RD Legal — scamming
Terence Healy, a lawyer for Dersovitz with the firm Hughes Hubbard, had no immediate comment on the CFPB lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims the company charged interest rates as high as 250
In one case, authorities said, a
The Securities and Exchange Commission has an unrelated case pending against Dersovitz and a hedge fund he runs called RD Legal Capital. That complaint claims Dersovitz used investor funds to purchase stakes in high-risk investments that were not disclosed clearly to his investors. Dersovitz is fighting that SEC complaint, saying he did disclose his practices to investors.
