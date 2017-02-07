German man ID'd as part of group targeting refugees, Jews

BERLIN — German federal prosecutors say they've obtained an arrest warrant for a man suspected of involvement in a far-right extremist group that wanted to attack police, asylum-seekers and Jews.

The prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday the 66-year-old German man, identified only as Karl Burghard B., is suspected of alleged crimes that include weapons violations and helping to form a terrorist organization.

Officers who raided his apartment last month found weapons and ammunition.

The suspect is already in detention for a different matter.

Prosecutors say seven people in total are under investigation on suspicion of founding a network on social media last year to organize attacks on Jews, police officers and asylum-seekers.