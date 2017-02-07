Hawaii lawmakers consider legislation on short-term rentals

HONOLULU — Hawaii lawmakers are considering bills that would allow vacation rental websites like Airbnb to collect taxes on behalf of short-term rental operators.

State House Tourism Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Onishi says he's aiming for legislation that would collect taxes and make sure short-term rentals are legal under state and county law.

The committee will hear the bills Tuesday.

Each Hawaii county has different rules for vacation rental and bed-and-breakfast properties. But Honolulu County hasn't issued new permits since 1989, even though such places are increasingly popular with travellers .