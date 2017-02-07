Jamaica Kincaid among winners of Israeli foundation prize
JERUSALEM — Author Jamaica Kincaid is among this year's winners of the prestigious Dan David Prize for scientific, technological and cultural accomplishments.
The prize is administered by Tel Aviv University. On Tuesday it named the 2017 winners.
The Dan David Foundation awards $3 million in prizes annually to recipients grouped in three categories: past, present and future.
An award ceremony is set for May.
Previous recipients include filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, former U.S.