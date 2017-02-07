Jovenel Moise sworn in as Haiti's new president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Jovenel Moise has been sworn in as Haiti's president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle.

Moise took the oath of office Tuesday in a Parliament chamber packed with Haitian lawmakers and foreign dignitaries from countries including the U.S., Venezuela and France.

The entrepreneur from northern Haiti smiled slightly as the Senate leader slipped a red and blue presidential sash over his left shoulder.

Moise will outline his government's priorities in a speech later Tuesday.

He won a November election redo with 55 per cent , but his critics assert he didn't gain a mandate because only 21 per cent of voters went to the polls.