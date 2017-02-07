Judge weighs trial for suspect in officer's 1972 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A judge plans to hear arguments for and against bringing an 82-year-old suspect to trial in the nonfatal shooting of an Ohio police officer almost 45 years ago.

Defendant Charles Hays was indicted but never prosecuted following the shooting as the case fell through the cracks.

Columbus police officer Niki Cooper was hit in the left arm in March 1972 when he and his partner interrupted a burglary. Cooper never regained full use of the injured limb. He died just over three years ago at age 71.

Franklin County Judge Guy Reece scheduled a Tuesday hearing.

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien acknowledges in court papers the state neglected the case. But he says Hays was aware of the charges even as he continued to commit crimes in Kentucky and Connecticut, where he served time in prison.

Hays was shot twice by Cooper during a struggle and left a paraplegic, according to court records. He is in poor health and unavailable for an interview, said his attorney, Robert Essex.

Essex argues the state missed opportunities to try Hays over the years, violating his constitutional right to a speedy trial.

Hays has a current Ohio driver's license that he's renewed twice and has lived at the same address in Dayton for 10 years, Essex noted.

Two accomplices were charged and pleaded guilty. Both sides agree Hays was properly indicted on counts of intentional shooting, burglary and larceny. What happened afterward is in dispute.

Hays was hospitalized for his injuries, first in Columbus, then at a veterans hospital in Cleveland.

Afterward, he went to Kentucky and ended up in jail where Ohio authorities were notified of his presence and told an ambulance would be needed to collect him.

Hays never demanded a speedy trial, and in the early years after his indictment highlighted his medical condition as a reason he shouldn't be returned to the state, prosecutors argue.

