NATO presence in Baltics sends clear signal, Lithuania says

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania's president says that large numbers of NATO forces being stationed in the Baltics sends a clear signal that the alliance stands "strong and united."

Dalia Grybauskaite says that Lithuania has "never before" seen "forces of such size and integrity" deployed in one of NATO's easternmost countries close to key Russian exclave Kaliningrad.

Grybauskaite spoke Tuesday at a ceremony attended by German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen to welcome a German battalion.