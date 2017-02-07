Putin, Merkel call for cease-fire in eastern Ukraine
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have called on Ukrainian troops and separatist rebels to cease fire in eastern Ukraine.
In their first phone call since a flare-up in hostilities in the east which killed more than 33 people last week, Putin and Merkel on Tuesday expressed concern over heavy fighting in Ukraine's industrial heartland. The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin pointed out to Merkel remarks of some Ukrainian officials who indicated that it was
The Kremlin said Putin and Merkel agreed to boost diplomatic efforts to ensure a cease-fire in the east, including possible talks between the Russian and the German foreign ministers.