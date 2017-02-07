Taiwan seeks to revive aerospace fortunes with jet trainers
TAICHUNG, Taiwan — Taiwan is seeking to revive its long-dormant aerospace industry with a $2.1 billion investment in the production of supersonic air force jet trainers.
President Tsai Ing-wen presided over a ceremony Tuesday to inaugurate the project, which she hopes will aid Taiwan's security and stem the flow of engineering talent overseas.
Taiwan has largely abandoned the industry since it developed an Indigenous
Although Taiwan has since bought fighter jets from the U.S. and France, Tsai said failure to develop the domestic industry would be a "major disaster" for the island democracy's security. She said the project would also help upgrade the island's mechanical, materials, communication technology and other industries.