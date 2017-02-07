The Latest: Maine governor going to go 'live' on Facebook

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Latest on the State of the State speech by Maine Gov. Paul LePage (all times local):

5 p.m.

Maine Gov. Paul LePage is going "live" — on Facebook — with his State of the State address.

The Republican chief executive is no stranger to social media. In the past, he has shared early details of his annual address to lawmakers to his Twitter followers. That's in keeping with his goal of getting his message out to the public without media "filters."

Tuesday night, his office will be streaming the entire address via Facebook live, so Facebook users can watch the speech on their computers or mobile devices.

Maine Public is also airing the governor's address to a joint session of the Maine Legislature. The address is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

2:54 p.m.

Maine's Republican governor is set to discuss the elderly in a formal address after a one-year hiatus from the longstanding tradition.

LePage says he'll bring in elderly residents who have been thrown out of their homes along with individuals with mental illnesses.

The governor says his final two-year budget proposal protects the elderly from economic harm caused by initiatives he believes voters didn't understand.

Last year, LePage decided against a traditional address and instead sent the Legislature a letter that attacked "socialists" and said lawmakers were more beholden to egoism and lobbyists than the Maine people.

LePage has invited Republicans and Democrats over to the Blaine House residence after Tuesday's address.

But he's also said his address will be directed to the public, not a Legislature he has deemed "irrelevant."

00:12 a.m.

