The Latest: Sirens, rescues in Northern California storms

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on storms and flooding hitting California (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area are helping with evacuations and rescues as heavy rain and flooding hit low-lying communities.

Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue says authorities sounded emergency sirens at the town of Kentfield Tuesday morning to alert about 1,000 residents of rising water.

McTigue says high tide and heavy rain sent the Corde Madera Creek over its banks. Emergency crews at Kentfield have rescued at least seven people who were trapped in homes or cars.

The fire chief says about 40 homes in the area have substantial amounts of water in them. He calls it the worst flooding in what's already been a wet winter for residents there.

___

5:35 a.m.

Flash flood watches are in place for parts of Northern California down through the Central Coast as heavy rains swamp roads and threaten to overtop rivers and creeks.

The National Weather Service says more than an inch of rain could fall in the San Francisco Bay Area during a series of storms this week.

In the state capital, the Sacramento River is expected to swell to just a few feet below flood stage.

Tuesday's storm is whipping up strong winds with gusts topping 50 mph throughout the San Joaquin Valley into Southern California.