UN envoy for Syria hails "positive" meeting with Tillerson
GENEVA — The U.N. envoy for Syria has held a "positive" meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about upcoming talks among Syria's fighting sides.
A spokeswoman for Staffan de Mistura said Tuesday that he met with the top U.S. diplomat last week as part of a "series of successful meetings with the new U.S. administration" during a trip to the United States.
The spokeswoman, Yara Sharif, told reporters in Geneva that the discussions with Tillerson were
Sharif said invitations to the U.N.-sponsored intra-Syrian talks set to begin Feb. 20 in Geneva will be sent Wednesday.