Virginia cop's retrial begins in teen's shooting at car wash
A
A
Share via Email
RICHMOND, Va. — The retrial of a Virginia police officer is underway in the off-duty shooting of an 18-year-old man at a car wash.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2lfe2kf) Richmond Police Officer David Cobb is being tried again this week on second-degree-murder and firearms counts in Paterson Brown Jr.'s death.
Cobb said he fired in self-
A judge declared a mistrial in June after jurors became deadlocked.
On Monday, a witness testified that he didn't see Brown with a gun, but did observe the teen reach for his hip at one point.
___
Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.timesdispatch.com