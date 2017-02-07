Witnesses: Soldiers open fire in Ivory Coast town

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Witnesses say soldiers have opened fire in the southeast Ivory Coast town of Adiake in a continuation of unrest that began a month ago.

A teacher in the town, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety, said Tuesday's gunfire came from a camp of Ivorian special forces and that soldiers blocked nearby roads.

Adiake is located nearly 100 kilometres (62 miles) east of Abidjan, Ivory Coast's commercial hub.