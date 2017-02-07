Witnesses: Soldiers open fire in Ivory Coast town
ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Witnesses say soldiers have opened fire in the southeast Ivory Coast town of Adiake in a continuation of unrest that began a month ago.
A teacher in the town, who spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear for his safety, said Tuesday's gunfire came from a camp of Ivorian special forces and that soldiers blocked nearby roads.
On Jan. 6, soldiers in the city of Bouake staged a mutiny over unpaid bonuses and other grievances, firing weapons into the air and blocking main roads. Though they reached a deal with the government, other soldiers and other elements of the security forces have since sought payoffs of their own.