Democratic legislators weigh moves to counter Trump

BOSTON — Lawmakers in Massachusetts and other Democratic-leaning states are considering ways to flex their muscles in response to the policies of President Donald Trump.

House Democrats have scheduled an unusual caucus for Wednesday at the Statehouse in Boston to discuss a response to "recent actions" by the Trump administration.

House Speaker Robert DeLeo said he scheduled the meeting at the request of members who wanted a forum to voice their concerns about the actions of the new president.

DeLeo acknowledged that state lawmakers have only limited power to override presidential directives.