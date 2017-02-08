Ex-DEA agent gets 1 year of probation for strip club lie

NEW YORK — A former high-ranking federal drug agent has been sentenced to one year of probation for concealing his double-life as a strip club investor and manager.

David Polos apologized and wept before hearing his punishment on Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. His lawyer described him as a "broken man."

The 52-year-old Polos was convicted at a trial last year on charges he lied on national security forms that asked about outside employment that might put him "in proximity to crime" and at risk for getting blackmailed.