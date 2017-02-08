Guatemala arrests supreme court justice on corruption charge

GUATEMALA CITY — Prosecutors in Guatemala say a Supreme Court justice has been arrested on a charge of influence peddling for trying to help her son in a corruption case.

Attorney General's Office spokeswoman Julia Barreda said Wednesday that Blanca Stalling was arrested by National Civil Police. The arrest occurred a month after another judge accused Stalling of meddling in a case involving her son and a week after Guatemala's Congress removed her immunity from prosecution.

Otto Molina Stalling is among 20 businesspeople and public officials charged with involvement in a scheme to solicit bribes for government health contracts. Lower court judge Carlos Ruano recorded a conversation with Blanca Stalling, reported it to authorities and then left the country for his own safety.