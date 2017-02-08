Gunfire as Ivory Coast tries to end special forces revolt

ABIDJAN, Cote d'Ivoire — Residents say they have heard gunfire for a second day in a southeast Ivory Coast town as officials try to end the latest mutiny by security forces over pay.

Monique Yao, a hospital worker in Adiake, says many residents stayed indoors after a short burst of gunfire Wednesday morning but the town was quiet by midday.

Members of an elite special forces unit on Tuesday fired their weapons into the air and blocked roads to demand a payoff similar to one awarded soldiers who mutinied in the city of Bouake last month.

Government spokesman Bruno Kone told reporters Wednesday that two civilians had been injured.