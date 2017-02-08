Israeli military responds to tank fire from Syria

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has struck a target in Syria in response to a tank round fired at the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights,

The military says no injuries have been reported from Wednesday's tank fire. It says it struck "a post belonging to the Syrian regime."

Israel has largely remained on the sidelines of the war in Syria, but it has carried out reprisals on Syrian positions when errant fire has crossed the frontier.

Israel is also widely believed to have carried out airstrikes on arms shipments said to be destined for the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, a close ally of the Syrian government.