Jake Gyllenhaal helps open a new Broadway theatre

NEW YORK — Broadway has welcomed a new theatre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Jake Gyllenhaal.

The "Brokeback Mountain" and "Nightcrawler" star was on hand Wednesday to reopen the Hudson Theatre with "Sunday in the Park with George," the venue's first theatrical production in nearly 50 years.

"I can't stress enough how important it is to have joy in this world and that's what this space is and that's what this show is all about. It's all about love and joy so I hope people will come and experience that with us."