Latest: Flood warnings in already soaked Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on winter storms in California (all times local):

5:15 a.m.

Flood warnings and wind advisories are in place as another powerful storm moves into Northern California a day after heavy rains deluged homes and caused rockslides that shut down highways and bridges.

The National Weather Service says the risk of flooding is high Wednesday north of San Francisco along the swollen Russian River, which overtopped its banks during a series of storms last month.

Strong winds with local gusts topping 60 mph are predicted in parts of the Bay Area and south into the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Crews rescued residents from rising floodwaters Tuesday in Marin County, where a mudslide toppled trees and split a hillside house in half. Heavy flooding was also reported throughout Fresno County.