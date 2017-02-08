Man serving 2 life terms gets 50 years more in murder plot

INDIANAPOLIS — A man serving two life sentences for causing a massive Indianapolis house explosion has had 50 years added to his prison time for trying to have a witness killed.

A Marion County judge ordered the additional sentence Wednesday against 47-year-old Mark Leonard. A jury convicted Leonard last week of conspiracy to commit murder for attempting to hire a hit man to kill a key witness in the house explosion case.

Leonard was convicted in 2015 of blowing up his then-girlfriend's house with a natural gas explosion to claim insurance money. The November 2012 blast killed a couple who lived next door and damaged or destroyed more than 80 houses.