Mexico official: US Secretary of State Tillerson to visit

WASHINGTON — Mexico's foreign secretary says U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson plans to travel to Mexico in the coming weeks.

During a visit in Washington, Luis Videgaray also said Wednesday that Mexico's government was not working to reschedule a visit to the U.S. by Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. He did not say when Tillerson would visit.

Relations between the two countries have gotten off to a rocky start under President Donald Trump.