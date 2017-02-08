Muslim police officer says she was harassed by NY colleagues

NEW YORK — A Muslim police officer who wears a hijab at work says she was insulted and discriminated against by her fellow New York City officers because of her religion.

Officer Danielle Alamrani filed a federal lawsuit this week. She says one of her supervisors told her not to "detonate on patrol" and others said she was a "moving target."

She says one of the lowest points came while working on Christmas Day 2012, when fellow officers tried to rip the hijab off her head.