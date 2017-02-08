Oklahoma town cancels dance because of old city ordinance
HENRYETTA, Okla. — A small Oklahoma town is echoing the story line of '80s movie "Footloose" by
KTUL-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2logzET ) that the organizer
Mayor Jennifer Clason, who was born in Henryetta, says she always knew about the old city ordinance but that it has never been enforced. Police Chief Steve Norman says his department has no interest in doing so.
Clason says city
The town of 6,500 is 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.